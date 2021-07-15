$0.59 Earnings Per Share Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will announce $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.70. Live Oak Bancshares posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 555.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $101.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.74 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 25.11%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LOB shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Live Oak Bancshares from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 16,326 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 379,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,016,000 after purchasing an additional 162,605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,986,000 after buying an additional 61,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 52.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LOB traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $58.87. 399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,446. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.63. Live Oak Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $72.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

