Soapstone Management L.P. Sells 24,860 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Soapstone Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 108,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,860 shares during the period. Adient makes up about 2.1% of Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Soapstone Management L.P.’s holdings in Adient were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 322.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $34,329,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,304,000 after purchasing an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adient during the fourth quarter worth about $855,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 856.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 706,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 632,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

ADNT traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,483. Adient plc has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.28.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a positive return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $36,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,707.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michel Pierre Rose Berthelin sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $43,614.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,774.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,150 shares of company stock worth $289,614. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Adient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Adient in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Adient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

