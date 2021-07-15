First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $67.80 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) will report sales of $67.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.61 million to $68.00 million. First Foundation reported sales of $57.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year sales of $278.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $274.80 million to $284.42 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $365.85 million, with estimates ranging from $359.00 million to $373.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Foundation.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 31.53%. The company had revenue of $66.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FFWM. Zacks Investment Research cut First Foundation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on First Foundation from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In other news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 6,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $162,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 8,807 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $221,936.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,070,823.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,567 shares of company stock valued at $628,276. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 690.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 134.8% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Foundation during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in First Foundation by 218.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,429 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFWM traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.29. 1,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,291. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.96. First Foundation has a one year low of $12.29 and a one year high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.15 million, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

