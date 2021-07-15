Aristeia Capital LLC Buys New Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU)

Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 811,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,120,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRSGU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $154,000.

Shares of FRSGU stock remained flat at $$10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. 24,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,345. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

