Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Stock Holdings Decreased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 67.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,314 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 130,029 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Lyft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,795 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.5% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lyft by 2.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $305,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $2,094,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,051 shares of company stock worth $11,135,970. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LYFT traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.74. 12,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,295,025. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.25. Lyft, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.34 and a 1-year high of $68.28. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 2.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.63. Lyft had a negative net margin of 88.32% and a negative return on equity of 80.71%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. upped their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lyft from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Lyft from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.69.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

