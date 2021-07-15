Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE BLL traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $84.20. 1,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,505. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.78. The firm has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Ball has a 1-year low of $68.39 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ball will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

