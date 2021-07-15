Tortoise Index Solutions LLC Purchases 226 Shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lindsay by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lindsay by 7.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lindsay by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of LNN stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $158.70. 25,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $91.41 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.53.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.43 million. Lindsay had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lindsay Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

