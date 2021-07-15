Aristeia Capital LLC Buys Shares of 994,690 Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 994,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,857,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $14,747,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,674,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,445,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,017,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:FOREU traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $10.33. 305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,075. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.