Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Acquired by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 987,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 292,055 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $135,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,656 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 19,879.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 128,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,499,000 after buying an additional 127,623 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,709,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

CDNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $139.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $97.27 and a one year high of $149.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $736.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 793,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $133,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,426,205.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,982,650. 2.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.