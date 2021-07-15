Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 421 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 19.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $634,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 361,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $43,329,000 after purchasing an additional 44,671 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in Ross Stores by 3,033.2% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 126,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ROST opened at $124.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.49. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 145.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

In related news, Director George Orban sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.69, for a total transaction of $411,742.50. Also, insider Michael Balmuth sold 49,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $6,222,983.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,193,744.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,690 shares of company stock worth $6,642,609 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROST shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

