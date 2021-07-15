Vivaldi Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,342 Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC)

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II Co. (NASDAQ:ROCC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Roth CH Acquisition II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $476,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $587,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in Roth CH Acquisition II in the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. Institutional investors own 43.46% of the company’s stock.

Roth CH Acquisition II stock opened at $9.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. Roth CH Acquisition II Co. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

Roth CH Acquisition II Co does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was formerly known as Roth Acquisition I Co Roth CH Acquisition II Co was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

