Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 1,151.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 402,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 370,243 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Athene worth $20,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Athene news, EVP John Leonard Golden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,974,236.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,928.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,300 shares of company stock worth $4,428,970 over the last quarter. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATH traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.41. The stock had a trading volume of 4,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,044. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.68. Athene Holding Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.03.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.65. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Athene had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Athene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Athene from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.12.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products for individuals and institutions in the United States and Bermuda. The company provides annuity retirement solutions to its policyholders; and reinsures multi-year guaranteed annuities, fixed indexed annuities, traditional one-year guarantee fixed deferred annuities, immediate annuities, and institutional products.

