Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to Announce $0.62 EPS

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the lowest is $0.53. Teekay LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.75 million. Teekay LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.43% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price target on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

TGP traded down $0.17 on Thursday, reaching $14.37. The company had a trading volume of 674 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,107. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Teekay LNG Partners has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $16.10.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. This is a boost from Teekay LNG Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Teekay LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 46.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $82,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 943.4% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,613 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $168,000. 20.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teekay LNG Partners Company Profile

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in two segments, LNG and LPG. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

