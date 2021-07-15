Brokerages Expect Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to Post -$0.59 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will announce ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.38). Seagen posted earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.68) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $331.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.39 million. Seagen had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 21.41%.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $254.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.38.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.91, for a total value of $1,550,102.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,563,069.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $3,961,774.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,181 shares of company stock valued at $16,467,175. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 15,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,315 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $1,463,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SGEN traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $142.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,843. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.86. Seagen has a 52-week low of $133.20 and a 52-week high of $213.94.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

