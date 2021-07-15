Condire Management LP Takes $19.10 Million Position in Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI)

Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eneti Inc. (NASDAQ:NETI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 908,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,104,000. Eneti accounts for approximately 5.7% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Condire Management LP owned about 8.09% of Eneti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Jeereddi Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $385,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eneti during the first quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eneti in the first quarter worth about $8,563,000. 30.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eneti stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,029. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.51. Eneti Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $24.74.

Eneti (NASDAQ:NETI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $3.95. Eneti had a negative net margin of 276.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm had revenue of $59.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Eneti Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Eneti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.09%.

NETI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Eneti from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eneti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eneti in a report on Sunday.

Eneti Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or finance leased 41 vessels consisting of 13 Kamsarmax vessels and 28 Ultramax vessels, as well as time chartered-in five Kamsarmax vessels.

