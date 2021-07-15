Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Viking Global Investors LP

Viking Global Investors LP cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,154,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 416,131 shares during the period. AON makes up 1.5% of Viking Global Investors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Viking Global Investors LP’s holdings in AON were worth $495,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AON by 108.8% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 38,617 shares during the last quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in AON by 7.2% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 25,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in AON by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,950,000 after buying an additional 311,741 shares in the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $533,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James set a $235.04 price target on shares of AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

AON stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $231.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,019,840. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $179.52 and a twelve month high of $260.97.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

