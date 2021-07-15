Condire Management LP Purchases Shares of 53,551 SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 53,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,000. SkyWest accounts for approximately 0.9% of Condire Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 188.2% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 181,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,865,000 after purchasing an additional 118,251 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in SkyWest by 20,634.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 10,317 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in SkyWest in the first quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in SkyWest by 7.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SkyWest by 12.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYW traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.83. 3,724 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $61.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -592.57 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $534.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Read More: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.