Viking Global Investors LP Acquires 411,014 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,433,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 411,014 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP owned 2.46% of Molina Healthcare worth $335,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.4% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 231,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,180,000 after purchasing an additional 106,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,696,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 371,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,879,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 33.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 137,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,100,000 after purchasing an additional 34,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.4% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 275,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MOH. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $257.25 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $244.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

MOH traded up $2.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $257.79. 1,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,363. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $151.40 and a one year high of $273.01. The firm has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $253.87.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total transaction of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total value of $824,663.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,746 shares of company stock worth $2,024,987. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

