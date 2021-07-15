Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes Position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 208,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,061,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the first quarter worth about $495,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000.

Get Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners alerts:

ATSPU opened at $9.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. has a 52 week low of $9.75 and a 52 week high of $10.03.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATSPU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPU).

Receive News & Ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.