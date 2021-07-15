CNH Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 250,000 Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU)

CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (OTCMKTS:HIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS HIIIU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

