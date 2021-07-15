PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.42.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

NYSE:PKI opened at $151.98 on Friday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $107.11 and a 12-month high of $162.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $147.11.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

In other news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $777,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $345,332.70. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 64.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 204 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 289.1% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 24.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.