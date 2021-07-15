Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Shares Purchased by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 32.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Watsco by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,689,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $961,924,000 after acquiring an additional 236,583 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,994,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $520,084,000 after buying an additional 254,261 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 773,193 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,612,000 after buying an additional 28,167 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 564,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,157,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Watsco by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 470,180 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,602,000 after buying an additional 46,021 shares during the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Shares of WSO stock opened at $286.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $288.12. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.21 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. Watsco’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.27%.

Several research firms have commented on WSO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research cut Watsco from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $309.00 to $304.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.60.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 13.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.