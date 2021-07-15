Eudaimonia Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 62,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,061,000 after purchasing an additional 6,547 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 18.1% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the first quarter worth about $2,325,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 1,994 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.46, for a total value of $916,163.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,352.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $457.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $455.24. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $325.64 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.60%. W.W. Grainger’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.53. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.05%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GWW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $354.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $435.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $453.55.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

