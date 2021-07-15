BCJ Capital Management LLC Acquires 235 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,954,019 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100,742 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,954,867 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $735,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,236 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $244.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $243.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $210.28 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a market cap of $140.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $944,810. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Atlantic Securities reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $256.05.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.