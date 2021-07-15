Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,505,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,659 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $133,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,739,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,537 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,040,000 after purchasing an additional 147,140 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,323,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,747,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,072,000 after purchasing an additional 280,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,716,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,334,000 after purchasing an additional 155,248 shares in the last quarter.

BIV stock opened at $90.42 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

