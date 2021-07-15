CNH Partners LLC Sells 8,302 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CNH Partners LLC lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 24.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,302 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 121.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 104,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 57,026 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,994,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 453,850 shares in the last quarter. Islet Management LP raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 60.0% during the first quarter. Islet Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,380,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.0% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,872,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,656,000 after buying an additional 161,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,107,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,730,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OTIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.38.

NYSE OTIS opened at $84.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.17. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $57.60 and a 12-month high of $84.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

In other news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.