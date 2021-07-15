Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. Invests $23.66 Million in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 182,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,657,000. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 8.9% of Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.20. 3,592 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,723. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.60. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.71 and a fifty-two week high of $151.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.