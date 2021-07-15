Riverpark Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 136 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,422.00, for a total value of $60,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,808. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 18 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,349,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,312 shares of company stock valued at $165,473,488. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG traded down $14.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,626.99. 21,218 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,466.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,406.55 and a 1-year high of $2,659.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,525.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,519.32.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

