Cito Capital Group LLC Sells 5,000 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cito Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,496,000 after acquiring an additional 663,656 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,197,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,080,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563,420 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $2,478,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 376,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,450,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

MO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.38. The company had a trading volume of 47,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,279,584. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 215.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

In other Altria Group news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

