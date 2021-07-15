Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 542,661 Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 542,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,631,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owned about 0.90% of Heritage Commerce as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Heritage Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $526,312.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,186. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $689.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.13 and a 52 week high of $12.65.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 28.74% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

