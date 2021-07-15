Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) to post $0.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FormFactor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. FormFactor also reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FormFactor will report full year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FormFactor.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. FormFactor’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FORM. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.13. The stock had a trading volume of 8,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,917. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.94.

In other news, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $122,440.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total value of $895,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,427.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,309,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 11.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,742,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $304,137,000 after acquiring an additional 718,104 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,160,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $548,567,000 after acquiring an additional 480,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 218.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 374,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,904,000 after buying an additional 257,068 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

