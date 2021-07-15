-$3.55 EPS Expected for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) will report ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vail Resorts’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.86) and the highest is ($3.23). Vail Resorts reported earnings per share of ($3.82) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vail Resorts will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $3.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.09 to $8.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vail Resorts.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $6.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $889.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.82 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 7.40%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $292.00 to $308.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $294.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $373.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $359.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.42.

Shares of NYSE:MTN traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.57. 3,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,366. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Vail Resorts has a twelve month low of $183.98 and a twelve month high of $338.50.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director Peter A. Vaughn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.93, for a total value of $321,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,558.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Katz sold 91,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.76, for a total transaction of $29,492,843.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 322,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,876,354.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,497 shares of company stock valued at $32,322,138 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 24.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,186,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,426,000 after acquiring an additional 629,424 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,224,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $104,365,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 530.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,852,000 after acquiring an additional 351,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $52,995,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

