Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cybin Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLXPF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 466,000 shares, a growth of 116.3% from the June 15th total of 215,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,717,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of CLXPF traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.62. 621,532 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,749. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.79. The company has a market cap of $388.76 million and a PE ratio of -10.91. Cybin has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.01.

CLXPF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis initiated coverage on Cybin in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cybin in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Cybin from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cybin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

Cybin Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing psychedelic therapeutics to treat various psychiatric and neurological conditions. The company operates through two segments, Serenity Life and Natures Journey. The Serenity Life segment engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and nutraceutical psilocybin products.

