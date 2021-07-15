Short Interest in Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Expands By 503.8%

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 428,700 shares, an increase of 503.8% from the June 15th total of 71,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 25.1 days.

OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $7.00.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $12.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces, and markets merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

See Also: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.