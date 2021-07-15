Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) Short Interest Up 200.0% in June

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:CCBC remained flat at $$13.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Chino Commercial Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.50 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.33.

Chino Commercial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CCBC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Chino Commercial Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Chino Commercial Bank, N.A. that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses primarily in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing deposits, money market accounts, checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

