Analysts Expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.33 Million

Brokerages expect German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to announce $51.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $53.00 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $208.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $204.30 million to $214.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $207.57 million, with estimates ranging from $205.10 million to $212.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $53.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.90 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

German American Bancorp stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.18. The stock had a trading volume of 878 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,125. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.37. German American Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.58 million, a PE ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 9,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $393,142.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 114,185 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,777 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,248,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,683,000 after acquiring an additional 10,935 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

