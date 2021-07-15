XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) Shares Gap Down to $18.07

XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $18.07, but opened at $16.00. XBiotech shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 3,984 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.00.

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. XBiotech had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XBiotech by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,357,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in XBiotech by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 273,238 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,691,000 after acquiring an additional 32,851 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XBiotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in XBiotech by 138.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 69,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in XBiotech by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares during the last quarter. 14.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT)

XBiotech Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of antibody therapies for treating oncology, inflammatory conditions, and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and True Human COVID-19 therapy for treating the COVID-19 mutant virus.

