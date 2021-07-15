FYDcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $687,430.16 (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FYDcoin has a market cap of $687,430.16 and $140.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FYDcoin has traded 24.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000869 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000077 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 576,895,967 coins and its circulating supply is 548,861,290 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin . FYDcoin’s official Twitter account is @Fydcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

