Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) Shares Sold by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,645,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 5,811.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 121,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 515,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after purchasing an additional 34,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,418. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $31.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08.

