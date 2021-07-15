JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) Shares Bought by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 226.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,381 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBJP. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 49.5% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $57.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,891 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.87.

