Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Acquired by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 35.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,214 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 197,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,083,000 after purchasing an additional 166,159 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,530,000.

VDE stock traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $71.14. 12,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,177. Vanguard Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $36.62 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.09.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

