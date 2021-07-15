Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $634,000 Stock Holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,574 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the fourth quarter worth $504,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,021,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF during the first quarter worth $1,610,000.

Shares of FLAU traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.53. 2,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.83 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.10.

