Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 99.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 442,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GTES. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Gates Industrial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,075,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,482,000 after acquiring an additional 154,732 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 134,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 183,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 62,417 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 366.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 25,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

NYSE:GTES traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.97. The stock had a trading volume of 279 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,351. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.84. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $18.94.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $881.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GTES shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.