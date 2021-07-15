Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys 51,600 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 198.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,600 shares during the quarter. iShares US Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Technology ETF stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.53. 4,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620,530. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $102.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.85.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.