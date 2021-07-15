Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Position Raised by Green Harvest Asset Management LLC

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 73.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up 3.3% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $13,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 68,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,217,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 27,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VCR traded down $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.71. The company had a trading volume of 68,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,601. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $307.25. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12 month low of $210.66 and a 12 month high of $321.96.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.