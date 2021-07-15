Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,873 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of APA worth $9,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in shares of APA by 3.7% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of APA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 31,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 57.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in APA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 191,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. Barclays lowered shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised APA from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of APA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.45.

APA stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $18.88. 80,463 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,863,709. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -317.28, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 4.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $24.30.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. APA’s payout ratio is currently -9.26%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. It also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

