Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Invests $10.35 Million in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,348,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 701 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total transaction of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,140 shares of company stock worth $68,050,358 in the last 90 days. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

Shares of ORLY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $597.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,880. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $595.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $41.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $551.71.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 545.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

