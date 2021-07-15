Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 5,504 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,504 shares during the quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of LCI Industries worth $8,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in LCI Industries during the first quarter worth $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 403.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 137.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of LCI Industries by 16.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on shares of LCI Industries in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of LCI Industries from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LCI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.57.

In related news, CEO Jason Lippert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,545,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LCII traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $133.68. The company had a trading volume of 162 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,881. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.53. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $101.69 and a 1-year high of $156.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.62.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.78. LCI Industries had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.29 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that LCI Industries will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from LCI Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.47%.

LCI Industries Profile

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.