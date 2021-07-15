60,000 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Bought by Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,980,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,711,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,138,738,000 after buying an additional 60,130 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,402,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,478,088,000 after buying an additional 99,515 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,647,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,242,000 after acquiring an additional 111,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,683,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $534,263,000 after purchasing an additional 69,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,265,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,322,000 after buying an additional 108,554 shares in the last quarter. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SWK. Barclays raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.60.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 7,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.03, for a total value of $1,556,437.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,461 shares in the company, valued at $6,158,232.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $207.25. 1,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,094. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.53. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.67 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.