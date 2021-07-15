Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Sells 34,930 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 182,400 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 34,930 shares during the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $16,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,446,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.2% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,027,597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $178,935,000 after purchasing an additional 621,872 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,090,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.3% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 3,705,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,037,000 after buying an additional 518,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 248.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705,789 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $44,818,000 after buying an additional 503,482 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.44. 1,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,791. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.66 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $85,110.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,922 shares of company stock valued at $2,002,285. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.90.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

